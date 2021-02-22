COVID Cuomo

New York’s governor made a deadly policy mistake and doesn’t want to talk about it

On March 25, 2020, New York governor Andrew Cuomo made the single deadliest mistake of the coronavirus pandemic: forcing nursing homes to accept elderly patients who had already tested positive for COVID-19 and barring those homes from requiring any tests for admission.

To what extent the governor’s pernicious decision accelerated the spread of the coronavirus may never be fully known. Its immediate impact on New York’s most vulnerable population, however, was catastrophic. Yet, with the help of the compliant media, Cuomo would engage in one of the most odious displays of political opportunism in re­cent memory, de­flecting, dissembling, and covering up …