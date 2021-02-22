NR PLUS
Magazine February 22, 2021, Issue

Fauci Unmasked

By
Dr. Anthony Fauci (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
The public-health world’s paternalism revealed

Has Dr. Anthony Fauci been lying about COVID? That’s the accusation that Senator Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) made in the closing days of 2020 about the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci “lied about masks in March,” Rubio tweeted, and “has been distorting the level of vaccination needed for herd immunity.” His conclusion: “Many in elite bubbles believe the American public doesn’t know ‘what’s good for them’ so they need to be tricked into ‘doing the right thing.’”

Media fact-checkers slammed Rubio. “False and misleading,” an article on CNN’s website called his remarks: Fauci’s advice had

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE
Comments
Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

In This Issue

Articles

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
A San Francisco school board has voted to rename 44 schools the names of which are associated with ‘dishonorable legacies.’

The Latest

The Week

The Week

A San Francisco school board has voted to rename 44 schools the names of which are associated with ‘dishonorable legacies.’
Laser Focus

Laser Focus

It ought to be a straightforward thing for elected Republicans to reject Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repugnant claims.