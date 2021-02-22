NR PLUS
Magazine February 22, 2021, Issue

In the United States District Court for the District of New York

By
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) in Washington, D.C., January 13, 2021 (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Louis Farrakhan, Rosie O’Donnell, Tom Cruise, et al.
Plaintiffs
v.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene
Defendant

Civil Action
No. 21-0934-NY

AMENDED COMPLAINT FOR PERSONAL INJURY, COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY THEFT, AND VIOLATIONS OF TRADEMARK

Statement of the Case

1. Since arriving on the political scene, Congresswoman Greene has made repeated and advantageous use of theories and language — in part and in specific — that were the sole creation and property of the Plaintiffs. She has taken without attribution and without compensation the life’s work of Plaintiffs as it pertains to their unique and highly personal way of interpreting current events and world-historical milestones. Further, in many instances, while

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
A San Francisco school board has voted to rename 44 schools the names of which are associated with ‘dishonorable legacies.’

The Latest

Sign Language

Sign Language

Politics is also the new patriotism, which must be why so many American flags seem wrongly hung — out in the rain; unilluminated at night