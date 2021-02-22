In the United States District Court for the District of New York

Louis Farrakhan, Rosie O’Donnell, Tom Cruise, et al.

Plaintiffs

v.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

Defendant

Civil Action

No. 21-0934-NY

AMENDED COMPLAINT FOR PERSONAL INJURY, COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY THEFT, AND VIOLATIONS OF TRADEMARK

Statement of the Case

1. Since arriving on the political scene, Congresswoman Greene has made repeated and advantageous use of theories and language — in part and in specific — that were the sole creation and property of the Plaintiffs. She has taken without attribution and without compensation the life’s work of Plaintiffs as it pertains to their unique and highly personal way of interpreting current events and world-historical milestones. Further, in many instances, while …