Laser Focus

The other day I saw someone ask, rhetorically, whether William F. Buckley Jr.’s well-worn quip — that he’d prefer a government of names picked at random from a phone directory over one composed of Harvard faculty — still held “in the age of QAnon.”

It’s an interesting question and an important one. I’m tempted to say the answer is yes, that government properly constrained should be safe in the hands of reasonably competent ordinary people. Most Q adherents hold down jobs, change out fuses, and balance their bank accounts, so it shouldn’t be a stretch to imagine that they could perform …