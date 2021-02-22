NR PLUS
Magazine February 22, 2021, Issue

Letters

By
(Reuters)

Liberty, Technology, Utility

Daniel Tenreiro’s article regarding monopolistic activity of Big Tech (“How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Big Tech,” January 25) misses the larger point of censorship of the users by each of these companies. All of his points are valid for business activities, and I think correct, but do not address the issue that these companies have the ability to use their power to stifle and censor the news they don’t like and the opinions of those with whom they disagree. This gives them more power than any business monopoly ever could. The simple solution is to

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE
Comments
NR Editors includes members of the editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

In This Issue

Articles

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
A San Francisco school board has voted to rename 44 schools the names of which are associated with ‘dishonorable legacies.’

The Latest

The Week

The Week

A San Francisco school board has voted to rename 44 schools the names of which are associated with ‘dishonorable legacies.’
Laser Focus

Laser Focus

It ought to be a straightforward thing for elected Republicans to reject Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repugnant claims.