Sign Language

Most of our communicating is done by speech. Women are the most talkative, followed in order by children, pets (via barks, meows, and other such), and men. Even the shopper and the cashier exchange a “Thank you” or a “Have a good one.” Least spoken to — only spoken at — is the guy in the gas station: “Twenty dollars on No. 3.”

A secondary form of communication is the written word. The letter (“I have the honor to remain”) became the short letter (“Sincerely”) became the email (“Best”) became the message (“lolz”). Maybe Homer had it right; just keep talking, …