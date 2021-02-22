The Arab Winter’s Slow Thaw

‘Tragedy” generally connotes fateful disaster: predestined failure, star-crossed lovers, young lives cut short, unexpected natural catastrophes. Greek tragedy, in particular, involves themes of destiny and fortune, where no matter how hard the hero strives to overcome his nature, he’s doomed to fall victim to his fate.
But in Noah Feldman’s tragedy The Arab Winter, a concise, convincing recapitulation of the causes and consequences of the Arab Spring, “the protagonists make choices based on their individual characters and by their actions participate in the construction of their fates.” The series of uprisings across the Arab world in the early 2010s resulted in …
This article appears as “The Long Thaw” in the February 22, 2021, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?
If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.