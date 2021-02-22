The Little Things: An Old-School Whodunit

The Little Things, which puts a heavy, weary-looking Denzel Washington on the trail of a serial murderer in sunny California, is the kind of medium-sized star vehicle that I’ve missed seeing since the pandemic changed moviegoing for the worse. You can still get plenty of intimate, artsy dramas beamed to your laptop and TV; you can’t get as many of the superhero spectaculars, but then again I don’t miss them very much. But the midcult commercial movie with a workhorse plot and a bunch of big-name stars doing their old familiar things was growing rarer even before the pandemic, and …