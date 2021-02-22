• The MyPillow guy keeps urging a coup. At least nobody has to ask how he sleeps at night.

• The best thing about Joseph Biden’s inauguration as the 46th president was how normal, even bland, it was. The month that opened with the west front of the Capitol swarmed by deadly lunatics ended with it playing host to familiar (albeit masked) faces and familiar rituals. Poetry was recited, piety invoked (no Handmaid’s Tale worries about this Catholic). Biden addressed the corrosive passions that show themselves in so many ways, from tweets to riots: “Politics need not be a raging fire destroying …