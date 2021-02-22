What Killed Humor?

A disunified culture is a serious thing

If you know of any working comedians, or television sitcoms, or comic writers you think genuinely amusing, please don’t hesitate to let me know about them, for I have in recent years been suffering a fairly serious humor deficiency. I cannot remember the last time I smiled even faintly at a New Yorker cartoon. I cannot get through most current stand-up comedy routines. Seinfeld was the last sitcom I enjoyed. Something has happened to the GNH, or Gross National Humor, which for a long while now has been plunging steadily downward.

Perhaps the “gross” in GNH is a mistake, for much …