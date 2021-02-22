NR PLUS
Magazine February 22, 2021, Issue

What Killed Humor?

By
(Roman Genn)
A disunified culture is a serious thing

If you know of any working comedians, or television sitcoms, or comic writers you think genuinely amusing, please don’t hesitate to let me know about them, for I have in recent years been suffering a fairly serious humor deficiency. I cannot remember the last time I smiled even faintly at a New Yorker cartoon. I cannot get through most current stand-up comedy routines. Seinfeld was the last sitcom I enjoyed. Something has happened to the GNH, or Gross National Humor, which for a long while now has been plunging steadily downward. 

Perhaps the “gross” in GNH is a mistake, for much

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE
Comments
Joseph Epstein — Mr. Epstein is the author, most recently, of Gallimaufry, a Collection of Essays, Reviews, Bits.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
A San Francisco school board has voted to rename 44 schools the names of which are associated with ‘dishonorable legacies.’

The Latest