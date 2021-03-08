Boomers: The Vandal Generation

The Baby Boomers, by their sheer numbers, have distorted American life since their birth. America replaced a cult of the soldier at war with a cult centered on his children. As the Boomers got older, the cult of youth was replaced by nothing less than an eternal cult of the 1960s. Much later, the financial bailouts in 2008 and 2009 were a way of saving and reinflating Boomer retirements. Arguably, the preferred policy of the COVID era — the lockdown — is another Boomer distortion. No matter the damage to their children and grandchildren, these Boomers need to be kept
…
This article appears as “Agents of Destruction” in the March 8, 2021, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?
If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.