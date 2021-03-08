Coldspot Hotspot

The appliance installer was not happy. He and his silent companion had to haul the washer and dryer up a long flight of stairs covered with snow. I had not shoveled the steps because there was naught but ice under the snow, and at least the snow gives you traction. You don’t want to look out the window and see two guys somersaulting backwards while a washing machine tumbles down the steps like the big rock at the start of the Indiana Jones movie.
Then they had to take the door off the hinges to get the washer and dryer in …
Something to Consider
