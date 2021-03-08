Daily Schedule

Office of the President of the United States
0530-0600 Rises in the White House residence, receives overnight briefings. Does 15–20 minutes of “senior slow-robics” using iPad app and one flexible band.
0645 Visit from the White House Physician for daily COVID-19 briefing and exam. Vital signs remain strong. POTUS remains in the top percentile for physical fitness in his age cohort. Mental acuity remains {REDACTED DUE TO HIPPA GUIDELINES}.
0700 Is reminded that Gerald R. Ford is no longer POTUS.
0705 Begins workday in the Oval Office.
0710 Is reminded that bust of Franklin Delano Roosevelt is not a large chocolate egg.
0725 Is brought a …
