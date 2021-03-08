Distance Learning

My neighbors, let’s call them Barb and Bob, are a delightful middle-aged couple with two older kids. I’ve lived next door to them for nearly a decade. Not long ago, Barb and Bob installed wind chimes in their backyard. These contraptions are quite popular around these parts, as I hear them clanking and clanging wherever I walk my wheaten terrier. This particular model, set up in close proximity to my bedroom window, sounded like an inebriated chimpanzee performing dissonant experimental music on giant empty pots. Now, one can get used to anything. The chimes, however, were keeping a certain high-ranking …