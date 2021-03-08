NR PLUS
Chemdawg marijuana plants at a facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada, October 29, 2019 (Blair Gable/Reuters)

Uncle Sam on the Ganja Weed

Kevin D. Williamson, in his article “The Marijuana Majority” (December 31, 2020), stands on the shoulders of NR’s former editors and calls for the federal legalization of marijuana. He briefly mentions a “federalist case” for it but does not actually provide one (at least not one with much specificity). My federalist proposal for marijuana legalization is to allow all 50 states to decriminalize it for their own residents while the federal government maintains its prohibition for U.S. government employees and military service members. This would deter usage and abuse and prevent harmful problems that other

Readers react to commentary on the federal legalization of marijuana, Zionism, and academic credentials.
That light you may have seen in the night sky, brighter than Halley’s Comet, steadier than the aurora borealis, is the Lincoln Project blowing up.

