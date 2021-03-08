NR PLUS
Snowfall

(Hyungwon Kang/Reuters)

Descend and gust and fall,
In silence and in squall,
   Till every light’s obscured
   And all the earth interred
By snow that covers all.

What depth of purity,
What answer to what plea
   Is brought by such a storm,
   In giving fairest form
To all the eye may see?

For, though the sudden cold
Seems fierce as it takes hold,
   We sense within it, grace
   To clarify the face
Of all that had grown old.

So, fall in flakes, descend
And to the dark earth lend
   An image from above
   Of that approaching love
Which comes to heal and …

The Latest