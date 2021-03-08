Descend and gust and fall,
In silence and in squall,
Till every light’s obscured
And all the earth interred
By snow that covers all.
What depth of purity,
What answer to what plea
Is brought by such a storm,
In giving fairest form
To all the eye may see?
For, though the sudden cold
Seems fierce as it takes hold,
We sense within it, grace
To clarify the face
Of all that had grown old.
So, fall in flakes, descend
And to the dark earth lend
An image from above
Of that approaching love
Which comes to heal and …
