NR PLUS
Magazine March 8, 2021, Issue

The Miracle in the Closing Parish

By
(Noam Galai/Getty Images)
There is always a prayer of a chance

The Mass readings on this recent Sunday covered anxiety, the tension between the spiritual and the worldly, and Jesus teaching in the temple, where he exorcised a man possessed by a demon, who cried, “What do you want with us, Jesus of Nazareth? Have you come to destroy us? I know who you are: the Holy One of God.”

He left upon the Lord’s command: “Be quiet! Come out of him!” But the demon wasn’t all that quiet upon exiting: While people watched astonished, “the unclean spirit threw the man into convulsions and with a loud cry went out of him.”

Our

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Letters

Letters

By
Readers react to commentary on the federal legalization of marijuana, Zionism, and academic credentials.
The Week

The Week

By
That light you may have seen in the night sky, brighter than Halley’s Comet, steadier than the aurora borealis, is the Lincoln Project blowing up.

Recommended

The Latest