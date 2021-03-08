• Ditto.

• Radio is a powerful medium, more personal somehow than TV, and few broadcasters exploited its power to greater effect than Rush Limbaugh. A former DJ, he kicked around various radio gigs until finding the right outlet for his talent (on loan from God, of course) in political talk radio. He created a new industry, revitalized AM radio, and made friends with millions of people who never met him but were drawn to his voice and irresistible persona. His lashing critiques of the Left, comic riffs, and cheerful bombast spawned many imitators, but never anything like his equal. He …