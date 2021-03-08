Time Travel

My daughter Clara, aged four, began a speech, “When I’m a baby again . . .” Equally, I, her father, find myself periodically rehearsing the caveat that, should I reappear in 1929, I must sell short before October; and, the more pressing admonition, if traveling on the sinking Titanic, there are half-full lifeboats offering safety on the starboard side.

Speaking of which, Walter Lord (1917–2002) was a Titanic scholar, and a hell of a writer. See his book A Night to Re­member, and the superb film that was made from it. An interviewer asked Lord where, if he could travel back …