Back to School

A former student (very former) Zooms in with two beloved professors from his freshman year

Zoom education is disastrous, we are told. Students need physical presence, and this is especially true of very young students. I’m sure this is correct. But Zoom education has a silver lining or two. It can open up opportunities, as it has for me.

Do you know that, in this pandemic year of 2021, I am being taught by two prized professors I had in my freshman year of college? I am.

I entered college in September 1982. My first class on my first day was “The History of the American South,” with Professor Barbara J. Fields. She exuded intelligence and authority …