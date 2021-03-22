How to Secure Elections

Americans like to brag about our democracy, but these days, nobody is happy with how American elections work. That is ironic, because voting is easier, fairer, and more secure than at almost any time in our history. Still, we should not be complacent. Two decades of losing candidates’ attacking the legitimacy of elections have taken their toll. Gallup and Morning Consult polls show that around 40 percent of Americans no longer have confidence in the fairness of our elections, an all-time high. After the 2016 election, YouGov polls found that as many as two-thirds of Democrats believed that Russian hackers …
