Income Inequality Revisited

When administrations change, so do the government’s priorities. The Trump administration, like most Republican administrations, emphasized economic growth as a means by which American workers, especially blue-collar and unskilled laborers, could see an increase in their income and, consequently, their standard of living. To that end, the last administration pursued deregulation and corporate-tax reform. The Biden administration, by contrast, has chosen to put a renewed emphasis on tackling income inequality — a common theme in the Obama years. To that end, the new administration hopes to increase corporate and personal income taxes as well as legislate a higher federal minimum …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?
If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.