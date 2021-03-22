Income Inequality Revisited

Does it matter, and why if so?

When administrations change, so do the government’s priorities. The Trump administration, like most Republican administrations, emphasized economic growth as a means by which American workers, especially blue-collar and unskilled laborers, could see an increase in their income and, consequently, their standard of living. To that end, the last administration pursued deregulation and corporate-tax reform. The Biden administration, by contrast, has chosen to put a renewed emphasis on tackling income inequality — a common theme in the Obama years. To that end, the new administration hopes to increase corporate and personal income taxes as well as legislate a higher federal minimum …