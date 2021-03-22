Sense and Sensibility

Regarding Jack Butler’s experience in the water tank (“In the Tank,” January 25): To invoke the concept and experience of sensory deprivation is far from accurate — as those of us who pioneered in that genre of psychological research know. (See L. Goldberger, review, 1970, of J. P. Zubek, ed., Sensory Deprivation: Fifteen Years of Research, in Science; P. Solomon et al., Sensory Deprivation, 1961.) The novelty of spending just some 60 minutes in a strange and quite novel situation, be it in a water tank or whatever, is far from a replication of the experimental setup —

…