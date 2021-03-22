Mike Nichols’s Brilliant Ascent

At the height of his career, in the late 1960s and early 1970s, film director Mike Nichols was widely regarded as something akin to the nation’s satirist in chief — our principal wit, wag, and wiseacre. He was known first as one half, with Elaine May, of the improvisatory tag team Nichols and May, then as the urbane stage director of such plays as Barefoot in the Park, and, finally, as the sophisticated director of darkly humorous films such as his debut, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966), and The Graduate (1967). These films were snapshots of the spiritual decline …
This article appears as “Up from Cynicism” in the March 22, 2021, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?
If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.