NR PLUS
Magazine March 22, 2021, Issue

Revenge of the Zoomers

By
(rclassenlayouts/Getty Images)

I   come bearing unfortunate news: A new inter-generational war is afoot, with the opening grenades having been tossed wantonly across the Internet over the past few months.

If you’re not a heavy user of the social-media platform TikTok — and I congratulate you if you aren’t — you might be blissfully unaware of this skirmish, so I’ll fill you in: If you wear skinny jeans, or use the “crying laughing” emoji in your text messages, or if you part your hair on the side, you are officially O-L-D, according to Generation Z.

Believe it or not, this aesthetic clash of generations

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE

In This Issue

Articles

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest

Half Baked

Half Baked

It is dangerous in today’s climate to note that Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head are reflective of reality.