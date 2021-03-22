Revenge of the Zoomers

I come bearing unfortunate news: A new inter-generational war is afoot, with the opening grenades having been tossed wantonly across the Internet over the past few months.

If you’re not a heavy user of the social-media platform TikTok — and I congratulate you if you aren’t — you might be blissfully unaware of this skirmish, so I’ll fill you in: If you wear skinny jeans, or use the “crying laughing” emoji in your text messages, or if you part your hair on the side, you are officially O-L-D, according to Generation Z.

Believe it or not, this aesthetic clash of generations …