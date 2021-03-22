The Forgotten Architects of American Hegemony

Realizing that run-of-the-mill anti-war activism wouldn’t deliver results inside the Beltway, America’s foreign-policy “restrainers” founded the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, with funding from Charles Koch and George Soros. Its goal, according to the press release announcing the group’s December 2019 Capitol Hill launch reception: to work the policy process to “reverse the historical trend by which military intervention has become the default, armed dominance an end in itself, and peacemaking the rare exception.”
In the year that the Quincy Institute has been around, it’s earned a reputation as a rogues’ gallery of disreputable actors. Sarah Leah Whitson, the organization’s former …
This article appears as “To Build a World Order” in the March 22, 2021, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?
If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.