• So that’s what “Cuomosexual” means.

• The best thing about CPAC’s latest gathering was the golden statue of Donald Trump. With its gleaming pompadour and red-white-and-blue bloomers, it joins the hokum hall of fame alongside Old Hickory canes and Teddy (Roosevelt) bears. Trump himself came to CPAC and was less amusing. He maintained the fiction that he had won the 2020 election. And he blasted the Republicans in the House and Senate who voted to impeach and convict him for his conduct before and during the Capitol Riot, pouring special scorn on Representative Liz Cheney (Wyo.), whom he called a …