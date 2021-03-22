Welcome to Denny’s!

Hi there, thanks for coming to Denny’s. We’re happy to see you! Before we let you inside we’d like to ask questions as per the CDC Guidelines.

Have you or has anyone in your family traveled abroad in the past two weeks? Please note that for the purposes of coronavirus mitigation, the federal government classifies the states of Texas and Florida as “abroad.”

Have you experienced any of the following: fevers, chills, diarrhea, loss of taste and/or smell, sore throat?

Have you or has anyone in your family experienced doubt, de­pression, lethargy, unwillingness to continue to work from home, shared thoughts of despair …