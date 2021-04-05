A Nation of Sinners

In sophomore year of high school, the English reading list given to us included Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter. I was somewhere east of miserable in that class and turned the pages with all the pleasure of chewing overcooked broccoli. A decade or so later, I was an actor hired to play one of the novel’s central characters and read it again, this time with more appreciative eyes.

In light of recent trends, the book came to mind, practically begging to be recommissioned as an analogue for woke culture. Little tweaking is needed. With breathless zeal for prosecuting public sin, our …