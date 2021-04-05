NR PLUS
Magazine April 5, 2021, Issue

A Nation of Sinners

By
(Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters)

In sophomore year of high school, the English reading list given to us included Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter. I was somewhere east of miserable in that class and turned the pages with all the pleasure of chewing overcooked broccoli. A decade or so later, I was an actor hired to play one of the novel’s central characters and read it again, this time with more appreciative eyes.

In light of recent trends, the book came to mind, practically begging to be recommissioned as an analogue for woke culture. Little tweaking is needed. With breathless zeal for prosecuting public sin, our

Something to Consider

If you liked this article, you can support National Review by donating to our webathon. Your contribution helps fund our hard-hitting conservative reporting as we continue to push back against the tyrannical Left.

If you enjoyed this article, you can support NR by giving to our webathon. Your donation helps fund our reporting as we work tirelessly to push back against the tyrannical Left.

 

GIVE NOW

In This Issue

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
The company that oversees Dr. Seuss’s estate announced that it would no longer license six titles from his oeuvre of more than 60 children’s books.

Recommended

The Latest