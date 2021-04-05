NR PLUS
Magazine April 5, 2021, Issue

Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon Banishes Romance and Villainy

By
A scene from Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Across the first two eras of Disney animation — the Snow White to Sleeping Beauty years of Walt himself, and the great revival that began with The Little Mermaid in 1989 — the template for an animated movie was so consistent as to barely require elaboration: a familiar fairy tale as scaffolding, a prince or princess in the leading part, a romance, a comic-relief sidekick, friendly animals, a menacing villain, a bumbling henchman, songs, swordfights, cut.

With the release of Raya and the Last Dragon, we can say that the third era of Disney — the computer-animated era, now just over

This article appears as “The Platonic Plot” in the April 5, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you liked this article, you can support National Review by donating to our webathon. Your contribution helps fund our hard-hitting conservative reporting as we continue to push back against the tyrannical Left.

If you enjoyed this article, you can support NR by giving to our webathon. Your donation helps fund our reporting as we work tirelessly to push back against the tyrannical Left.

 

GIVE NOW

In This Issue

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
The company that oversees Dr. Seuss’s estate announced that it would no longer license six titles from his oeuvre of more than 60 children’s books.

Recommended

The Latest