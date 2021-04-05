Keep the Senate Filibuster

It’s a vital check on majoritarian excess

The Democrats’ campaign to destroy the legislative filibuster is predicated on three questionable claims.

The first is that allowing a 60-vote threshold in the Senate to cut off debate is antiquated, fundamentally undemocratic, and an impediment to progress that facilitates “minority rule” — by which Democrats mean “federalism.” Now that the Democrats have won a narrow, probably fleeting, majority, they want the unfettered ability to compel an entire nation to live under intrusive partisan generational “reform” bills. This brand of majoritarianism is objectively un-American, undermining the proper constitutional limits of the federal government to lord over states and localities. The filibuster …