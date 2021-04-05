What about Stilicho?

In reading Brian T. Allen’s review of Ravenna: Capital of Empire, Crucible of Europe, by Judith Herrin (“Jewel amid the Ruins,” February 22), I was struck by Allen’s, and what I can only infer is Herrin’s, ungenerous treatment of Flavius Stilicho, the parens principis of the emperor Honorius — a man who prevented Italy’s conquest at Verona in 402 and again at Florentia in 406, and whose political dealings are open to multiple interpretations based on the contradictory and politically motivated nature of the ancient-source authors. I would recommend to your readers Ian Hughes’s Stilicho biography, which, while

…