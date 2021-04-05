Meghan and Harry’s Royal Nonsense

With dubious accusations of racial bias, the Sussexes take aim at the British monarchy

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry struck their multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix, the pair reportedly insisted that the streaming service not include them in The Crown, its popular dramatization of recent royal history. Indeed, it would appear that the estranged couple were saving the opening episode of their personal drama for CBS This Morning and Oprah Winfrey.

In a two-hour TV special in March, Meghan spoke to Oprah, woman to woman; then, in the second half, Prince Harry joined them to hold Markle’s hand and repeat her talking points, only less eloquently. All in all, it was a farce, the highlights of …