Meghan and Harry’s Royal Nonsense

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry struck their multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix, the pair reportedly insisted that the streaming service not include them in The Crown, its popular dramatization of recent royal history. Indeed, it would appear that the estranged couple were saving the opening episode of their personal drama for CBS This Morning and Oprah Winfrey.
In a two-hour TV special in March, Meghan spoke to Oprah, woman to woman; then, in the second half, Prince Harry joined them to hold Markle’s hand and repeat her talking points, only less eloquently. All in all, it was a farce, the highlights of …
This article appears as “Royal Nonsense” in the April 5, 2021, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you liked this article, you can support National Review by donating to our webathon. Your contribution helps fund our hard-hitting conservative reporting as we continue to push back against the tyrannical Left.