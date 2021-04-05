Official Transcript: The Oprah Winfrey Interview, Page 3

Oprah Winfrey: Wait, wait. They said this to you?

Bugs Bunny: Well, no one said it outright, of course. I mean, this is Holly­wood, right, Oprah? We’re all supposed to be progressive and liberal and —

Oprah Winfrey: But you’re saying the studio executives knew you were trans?

Bugs Bunny: We didn’t have that word back then. But they knew something was . . . different about me. I mean, watch the footage. I’m in a dress, like, most of the time.

Oprah Winfrey: I guess what I’m trying to understand is, why now? Why the book, why the lawsuit?

Bugs Bunny: Oprah, it’s not …