NR PLUS
Magazine April 5, 2021, Issue

Official Transcript: The Oprah Winfrey Interview, Page 3

By
Oprah Winfrey in New York City, February 5, 2019 (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Oprah Winfrey: Wait, wait. They said this to you?

Bugs Bunny: Well, no one said it outright, of course. I mean, this is Holly­wood, right, Oprah? We’re all supposed to be progressive and liberal and —

Oprah Winfrey: But you’re saying the studio executives knew you were trans?

Bugs Bunny: We didn’t have that word back then. But they knew something was . . . different about me. I mean, watch the footage. I’m in a dress, like, most of the time.

Oprah Winfrey: I guess what I’m trying to understand is, why now? Why the book, why the lawsuit?

Bugs Bunny: Oprah, it’s not

Something to Consider

If you liked this article, you can support National Review by donating to our webathon. Your contribution helps fund our hard-hitting conservative reporting as we continue to push back against the tyrannical Left.

If you enjoyed this article, you can support NR by giving to our webathon. Your donation helps fund our reporting as we work tirelessly to push back against the tyrannical Left.

 

GIVE NOW

In This Issue

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
The company that oversees Dr. Seuss’s estate announced that it would no longer license six titles from his oeuvre of more than 60 children’s books.

Recommended

The Latest