Our Changing Words: Part II of a Two-Part Series

Last month, we saw that when it comes to language, many people see the overthrow of customary usage with consternation or even indignation — especially if the change seems to result from widespread carelessness or even ignorance.
Imagine if everyone under, say, the age of 30 began saying New Bork. Everybody has always said New York — perhaps with recognizable variations (New Yawk, N’Yahk, etc.). But now people are starting to say New Bork: They still spell it with a Y but now say it with a B.
How would you react? With annoyance? With amiable insouciance? Would you yourself adopt it, …
Something to Consider
