Our Changing Words: Part II of a Two-Part Series

Last month, we saw that when it comes to language, many people see the overthrow of customary usage with consternation or even indignation — especially if the change seems to result from widespread carelessness or even ignorance.

Imagine if everyone under, say, the age of 30 began saying New Bork. Every­body has always said New York — perhaps with recognizable variations (New Yawk, N’Yahk, etc.). But now people are starting to say New Bork: They still spell it with a Y but now say it with a B.

How would you react? With annoyance? With amiable insouciance? Would you yourself adopt it, …