The Case of Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopia’s prime minister, a Nobel peace laureate, presides over a savage civil war

Every now and then, East Africa breaks into world consciousness. It happened in the mid 1980s, when Ethiopia underwent a terrible famine. Teams of pop stars made two hit “charity singles”: “We Are the World” and “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” The world again turned to East Africa in the mid 2000s, when the Sudanese dictatorship committed genocide against people in Darfur, a region in the west of the country. (That genocide has not quite ended.)

Today, Ethiopia is again in the news, for war in Tigray, a region in the country’s north. What is happening there is worse than war, …