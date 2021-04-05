• Might we suggest the New York Times op-ed pages be as tough on Governor Cuomo as they are on Pepé Le Pew?

• President Biden’s speech on the one-year mark of the COVID epidemic reprised his post-election role of the grieving grandpa. This description is not entirely, or even mainly, sardonic. Biden has made virtues of his age and his long political experience, and of his experience of loss, both early and late in life. These give him a stance and a tone that Donald Trump was incapable of supplying, even had he understood the need. But Biden is also …