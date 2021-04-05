Time to Move On from COVID Capitalism

Of crisis and bad policy

One year ago, I wrote: “Returning to normalcy after the coronavirus epidemic is going to take a concerted and programmatic effort — it is going to be a political project of some consequence. And it will be resisted.” We are, it seems, at the beginning of the end of this horrible plague, and so it is time to begin unwinding many of the extraordinary measures that were in many (but far from all) cases appropriately adopted in these extraordinary times.

Expect resistance.

The politics are, as they almost always are, on the side of a state of semipermanent semi-emergency: Politicians like power, …