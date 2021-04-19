California Comes Back

And so will I, when the real-estate prices dip

‘Hey! Congrats!”

That’s what most of the text messages and emails said. Two years ago, I had listed my house in Venice Beach, and my realtor had ginned up a fancy-sounding press release — something like, “Former Cheers writer sells historic, elegant luxury Venice Beach bungalow,” which was true enough to avoid legal action but false enough to draw potential buyers — and now it seemed like every Californian I had ever met, even briefly, was contacting me to tell me how smart I was to leave California.

“Great move! It’s getting insane here. Thinking about it myself,” a friend texted.

What I …