California Housing: If You Build It, They Will Stay

How to make living in the Golden State affordable again

John Cox is running for governor of a big western state with a long and proud history of electing conservative Republicans. But Cox’s adopted home state isn’t George W. Bush country — it’s Nixon and Reagan country, sunny California, and so the top item on his agenda isn’t transgender bathrooms. It’s housing — followed by housing, housing, and housing.

Cox, a real-estate developer who made his fortune in the Midwest until he was wealthy enough to live comfortably in Southern California, isn’t a single-issue candidate, but it might be better for him if he were. In fact, it might be better …