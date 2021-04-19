California’s Declining Public Schools

The students are still at home, and the curriculum is getting woker

While the kids are away, the progs will play. In the midst of ongoing school shutdowns — maintained largely at the behest of the teachers’ unions — the California State Board of Education has unanimously approved the nation’s first statewide ethnic-studies curriculum for K–12 students.

Reading through the model curriculum is like sitting through a graduate course on critical race theory. Education officials charged with determining what children in the Golden State will study have decided that what is imperative, in a state in which just three in ten eighth-graders can read proficiently, is learning about “identity” and “systems of power.”

