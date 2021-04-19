California’s Declining Public Schools

NR PLUS
A boy takes a zoom class at the Westchester Family YMCA which provides safe distance learning for local students in Los Angeles, Calif., March 2, 2021. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
The students are still at home, and the curriculum is getting woker

While the kids are away, the progs will play. In the midst of ongoing school shutdowns — maintained largely at the behest of the teachers’ unions — the California State Board of Education has unanimously approved the nation’s first statewide ethnic-studies curriculum for K–12 students. 

Reading through the model curriculum is like sitting through a graduate course on critical race theory. Education officials charged with determining what children in the Golden State will study have decided that what is imperative, in a state in which just three in ten eighth-graders can read proficiently, is learning about “identity” and “systems of power.”

This article appears as “Locked Out of an Education” in the April 19, 2021, print edition of National Review.

   Lindsey M. Burke, Ph.D., is Director of the Center for Education Policy and Will Skillman Fellow in Education Policy at the Heritage Foundation

At Joe Biden’s first press conference as president, Cecilia Vega of ABC News politely nailed him to the wall.

