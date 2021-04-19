NR PLUS
Magazine April 19, 2021, Issue

Dolphins on Glass

By
(Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters)

The dolphins I behold out my picture
window come in twos or threes,
like bunkmates. They’re a fixture
of this sea-gazing life. Zombies

or mourners? I can’t tell
if they’re crying in an ocean
pre-soaked with tears. Economical
in their not-leaping motion,

they seem to be half-sleeping, wholly
at ease. It’s almost holy.

Rex Wilder is the author of Open Late: New and Collected Poems (Chatwin Books), and Boomerangs in the Living Room and Waking Bodies (both Red Hen Press).

