Dolphins on Glass

The dolphins I behold out my picture
window come in twos or threes,
like bunkmates. They’re a fixture
of this sea-gazing life. Zombies
or mourners? I can’t tell
if they’re crying in an ocean
pre-soaked with tears. Economical
in their not-leaping motion,
they seem to be half-sleeping, wholly
at ease. It’s almost holy.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.