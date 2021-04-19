NR PLUS
Magazine April 19, 2021, Issue

‘Law & Order: Dr. Jill Biden’

By
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wave at the crowd as they head to the White House in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2021. (Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters)

­Season One, Episode 3

Int. hospital emergency room — day 

Dr. Jill Biden has just finished curing an adorable child of a dangerous disease. She smiles and hands the child a book.

Dr. Biden: Have you read any poetry by Amanda Gorman? 

Grateful Child: Amanda Gorman! She’s so dope! Thanks, Doc B! 

Dr. Biden chuckles as the Grateful Child and Tearful Parent head off.

Dr. Biden: (calling after) And no more rare infectious diseases, okay?

The Grateful Child turns.

Grateful Child: Deal, Doc B!

Dr. Biden is chuckling when a nurse approaches.

Nurse: Ma’am?

Dr. Biden: Please, call me “Dr. Jill Biden.”

Nurse: Dr. Jill Biden, the White House called. Apparently your

At Joe Biden’s first press conference as president, Cecilia Vega of ABC News politely nailed him to the wall.

