‘Law & Order: Dr. Jill Biden’

­Season One, Episode 3

Int. hospital emergency room — day

Dr. Jill Biden has just finished curing an adorable child of a dangerous disease. She smiles and hands the child a book.

Dr. Biden: Have you read any poetry by Amanda Gorman?

Grateful Child: Amanda Gorman! She’s so dope! Thanks, Doc B!

Dr. Biden chuckles as the Grateful Child and Tearful Parent head off.

Dr. Biden: (calling after) And no more rare infectious diseases, okay?

The Grateful Child turns.

Grateful Child: Deal, Doc B!

Dr. Biden is chuckling when a nurse approaches.

Nurse: Ma’am?

Dr. Biden: Please, call me “Dr. Jill Biden.”

Nurse: Dr. Jill Biden, the White House called. Apparently your …