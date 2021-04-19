‘Law & Order: Dr. Jill Biden’

Season One, Episode 3
Int. hospital emergency room — day
Dr. Jill Biden has just finished curing an adorable child of a dangerous disease. She smiles and hands the child a book.
Dr. Biden: Have you read any poetry by Amanda Gorman?
Grateful Child: Amanda Gorman! She’s so dope! Thanks, Doc B!
Dr. Biden chuckles as the Grateful Child and Tearful Parent head off.
Dr. Biden: (calling after) And no more rare infectious diseases, okay?
The Grateful Child turns.
Grateful Child: Deal, Doc B!
Dr. Biden is chuckling when a nurse approaches.
Nurse: Ma’am?
Dr. Biden: Please, call me “Dr. Jill Biden.”
Nurse: Dr. Jill Biden, the White House called. Apparently your …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.