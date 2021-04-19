Notes from a Once-Golden State

‘What went wrong? Hell, what didn’t?’

“If the Pilgrims had landed in California instead of back East, nobody would have bothered to discover the rest of the country.”

— Ronald Reagan

“Move to Texas.”

— Pete Wilson, when asked his advice for a young Republican who wanted to go into California politics

One snowy day when I was a kid in upstate New York, I came across a shoebox in the back of a closet that contained a perfectly preserved specimen of the California dream: a century-old sheaf of letters that a cousin had sent back to his parents after moving to Los Angeles. The cousin had described endless sunshine, …