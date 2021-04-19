Recovering Our Roots

Uprooted: Recovering the Legacy of the Places We’ve Left Behind, by Grace Olmstead (Sentinel, 272 pp., $27)

Grace Olmstead’s new book ends where it began: in a graveyard. “I stand here with the dead because I believe they matter,” she writes. “This land matters. And all the roots that sink down deep into this ground, lending strength and life to this soil, will matter long after any of us are gone.”

That land lies in the tiny farm town of Emmett, Idaho, where Olmstead grew up. Like many of her peers, Olmstead left her town to pursue opportunity in a prosperous coastal city. As a journalist at The American Conservative, she be­came known for her commitment to localism

