The Comforts of Holmes

A benefit of the year of COVID was supposed to be that, unflattened by the daily grind, we could ex­pand into new areas of intellectual interest. At the beginning of the lockdown I checked in with two colleagues: One was reading Eusebius, the other explained a sentence in Wittgenstein’s Tractatus. That was the spirit. For me, I read — Sherlock Holmes stories.

Not those alone. I read some 19th-century novels (read, in this context, means read aloud; I have a mature adult wife with the requirements, and the keen attention, of a five-year-old). But when we were done with these, we …