The Cost of California’s Public-Employee Unions

It is both fiscal and political

California’s unchecked progressive state-government rule — exemplified by an insatiable desire to raise taxes, a radical environmentalist agenda, and a predilection for social engineering and for micromanaging seemingly every aspect of people’s lives — has raised the cost of living and diminished personal and economic freedoms so much that businesses, workers, and retirees have been fleeing the state for years. Now the state is projected to lose a seat in the House of Representatives for the first time in its history.

Among the strongest special interests — and the chief beneficiaries of this state of affairs — are the state’s labor …