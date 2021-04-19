The Disappointing Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Of all the unexpected developments in the cultural battles of the coronavirus era, it’s hard to think of one quite as remarkable as the critics’ surrender to Zack Snyder. The auteur of slo-mo violence, the man whose Spartans-at-Thermopylae epic 300 launched a thousand takes about alt-right cinema years before the rise of Donald Trump, the guy whose very online fanboys are everything that cineastes disdain, the filmmaker seemingly least suited to an era of ascendant wokeness and progressive scrupulosity — that guy, that Zack Snyder, just dropped a four-hour cut of a superhero movie, and the critics basically threw up …
This article appears as “The Superhero Wars” in the April 19, 2021, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.