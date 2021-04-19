The Folk Song That Slandered California’s Suburbs

‘Little houses,’ pleasant houses

My suburban-born-and-bred Millennial kids recognize the 1962 hit song “Little Boxes” only because it’s the theme for Weeds, the 2005–12 Showtime series about a widowed, hypersexual suburban California mom who deals weed to pay the bills. The plot was invariable — street drugs and traffickers meet school bake sales, lawn maintenance, and sex, sex, sex (can’t you just eat up the comic juxtapositions?) — and each episode opened with “Little Boxes,” a song that reveals the contempt of Californians for suburbs, the place where most of us (Californians) live.

The song’s origin story has it that Berkeley folk-singer Malvina Reynolds was …