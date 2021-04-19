NR PLUS
Magazine April 19, 2021, Issue

The New Zealander Comes to California

By
Storefronts on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles after a weekend of looting, June 1, 2020 (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)
Reading the runes of decline

Anthony Trollope rose six days a week at 5:30 and wrote 2,500 words, and went to his reward with 47 novels to his credit. And he wrote The New Zealander

The title comes from a, to the Victorian mind, universally known quote from Macaulay (1840): “And she [the Catholic Church] may still exist in undiminished vigor when some traveller from New Zealand shall, in the midst of a vast solitude, take his stand on a broken arch of London Bridge, and sketch the ruins of St. Paul’s.”

Trollope’s New Zealander (1855) is a collection of essays on the corruption and decay of

