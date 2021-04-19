The New Zealander Comes to California

Anthony Trollope rose six days a week at 5:30 and wrote 2,500 words, and went to his reward with 47 novels to his credit. And he wrote The New Zealander.
The title comes from a, to the Victorian mind, universally known quote from Macaulay (1840): “And she [the Catholic Church] may still exist in undiminished vigor when some traveller from New Zealand shall, in the midst of a vast solitude, take his stand on a broken arch of London Bridge, and sketch the ruins of St. Paul’s.”
Trollope’s New Zealander (1855) is a collection of essays on the corruption and decay of …
